Drake Spotted Hanging Out With Rumored New Girlfriend Jorja Smith At Her Hometown!

Drake has always gone for superstars when it comes to relationships, the man having dated a long list of celebrities like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Serena Williams.

Now, however, rumors have been going around that his new romance is a little less in the spotlight.

According to speculations, the rapper has been meeting up-and-coming UK singer Jorja Smith secretly.

The 21 years old singer was even featured on his recent song ‘More Life.’

Recently, Drake was spotted hanging around his alleged new love’s hometown.

The lovers stopped by a co-op and while Jorja bought some sweets, Drake posed with a member if the staff.

The picture was made public on social media by the Co-op’s manager Nicky Peach.

The two spent a lot of time together in Walsall after Drake’s concert at the Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham, back in February.

During the performance, he even did a shout out for a very special girl from Walsall and he even brought her on stage. It was later revealed that the woman was Jorja, a singer named on BBC Music Sound of 2017 ‘ones to watch’ list.

But Drake’s infatuation with the young and promising singer started even before his concert in Birmingham when he shouted her off on social media.

DRAKE WAS 2 MINS AWAY 😩😭 pic.twitter.com/vBmTVpCswo — Krupa 💫 (@krupaxo) February 25, 2017

According to a source close to the rapper, “It’s no surprise he’s fallen for Jorja, she’s absolutely gorgeous and an amazing singer.”

“But he’s been championing her a little too strongly… He’s brought her out on stage at his UK gigs and Instagramming about her a lot.”

Do you think Drake is moving too fast?

Let us know what you think about his new romance by leaving a comment down below!