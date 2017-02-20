Drake Sends Epic Love Message To Rihanna As She Turns 29

Rihanna turned 29 on Monday and her former boyfriend, Drake, could not be happier to wish her a Happy Birthday. The Canadian rapper likes to do things in a big way, so he sent her messages while on stage. The Degrassi: The Next Generation actor was performing in Dublin, Ireland when he asked the crowd to help him mark the moment. The hip-hop music sensation said: “It’s somebody’s birthday today — somebody I have a lot of love for and a lot of respect for.”

Before launching a rendition of their collaboration “Work,” the “Two Birds, One Stone” artist added: “So, instead of singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ though, we just going to do this in Dublin. Instead of singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ we’re going to set it off just like this…”

Although Drake has been linked to Jennifer Lopez and French video vixen Rosee Divine in recent months, he has never been able to forget the Barbadian-born pop music star. Some fans believe that at some point in the future, the two entertainers will get back together.

Drake Wishes Rihanna A Happy Birthday… pic.twitter.com/bypdxxBT7o — Rambo 🅴 (@xDrakeFam) February 21, 2017

Moreover, they always make great music when they collaborate in the studio. At the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in August, Drake gave the world a little peek into his feelings for Rihanna. He said at the show: “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old. She’s one of my best friends in the world. She’s a living breathing legend in our industry.”

Drake did another sweet thing for Rihanna today; he shared a picture of himself on Instagram in a pink coat similar to one of RiRi’s signature outfits.