Drake Says He Might Get A Tattoo Dedicated To Celine Dion

Bridget Hill Posted On 05/23/2017
Drake And Celine DionSource: LaineyGossip.com

After meeting the internationally successful singer Celine Dion at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, Drake told his fellow Canadian chart-topper he is thinking about dedicating a tattoo to the Quebec native on his rib cage.

Celine Dion – who hails from Quebec, Canada, an area where French is the dominant language of the region – told Drake it meant a lot to her for him to say that.

Drake won a whopping 13 Billboard Awards for his new album, More Life, and broke Adele’s record for the most Billboard awards in one year.

Adele previously set the record with 12 wins in 2012 for her album titled 21.

The Toronto native couldn’t contain his excitement when he saw Dion backstage at the Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

During a short video clip that has gone viral on Twitter and other platforms of social media, the Views rapper greeted the singer with a smile and told her he planned to permanently engrave her image on his body.

Drake told Celine Dion it “meant the world” to him because she is such an icon in the music scene and said, “I’m, like, a year away from a Celine tat.”

The Hotline Bling rapper loves to get tattoos of other artists. He has a tattoo of Aaliyah and Sade on his body as well, and Celine will be the newest addition to his repertoire of tributes!

The Champagne Papi went on Instagram to express his excitement for spending time with the singer and shared the moment with his father, Dennis Graham.

He captioned a photo with a black-and-white snap of himself along with his dad and Celine. Drake’s More Life was his 7th consecutive number 1 album in a row, and he broke many records with the effort including the most downloads on streaming services like Spotify.

Read more about celine dion drake bbma 2017 Dennis Graham

