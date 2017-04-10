Drake And Rihanna At The Same Birthday Party Together – Awkward!

Everyone knows running into your ex-boyfriend or girlfriend could be very awkward. Sometimes, it’s even painful!

Apparently, Rihanna and Drake ended up being very close to each other this past weekend. They attended the same child’s birthday party in L.A., California!

The celebrity couple used to be inseparable. But this time, a series of social media pictures and videos revealed how awkward the situation was!

Another person at the party, Gavin Morris, originally posted a series of Instagram videos of the couple and fans started to go crazy. Eventually, he had to make his Instagram private, but it was too late, the damage had already been done.

The video showed the couple hanging out in the in the same area, but they didn’t go near each other. It’s possible Drake just isn’t a big fan of children, but Drake was definitely hiding out in the corner as the party went on around him.

Meanwhile, Rihanna was having a lot of fun with her friend Melissa Ford and some of the children. She was seen on video helping a young kid jump into a ball pit while Drake slowly moved away from the scene.

The Hot Line Bling singer and Rihanna have had an off-and-on relationship for a few years but lately, they haven’t been together.

At the August MTV Music Awards last year, Drake publicly declared his love for the famous songstress, although he was spotted cuddling up to Jennifer Lopez shortly after that. Rihanna wasn’t too pleased with this, as she unfollowed Lopez on Instagram.

A couple of weeks after Jennifer and Drake stopped hanging out, she started dating Alex Rodriguez, and the pair has been inseparable since.