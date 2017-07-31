Drake Reportedly Buys $10K Love Machine That Allows Him To Have Sex With Multiple Women At Once

It looks like Drake has just bought a sex machine that allows him to have sex with more women at the same time, according to a new report. MediaTakeOut was the first one to unveil that the hitmaker bought the machine which is said to be one of the products created by a company named the Love Box.

According to the website, that particular company sells high-end love machines which ‘are designed to allow a man to perform very acrobatic positions – with multiple women at once.’

A source told the site that Drizzy ‘just dropped $10K on one.’

A representant for the 30-year-old Canadian musician has yet to respond to the report.

Drake recently hit the STORY nightclub where a party held by Young Money Entertainment took place.

😈 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 29, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

He was seen partying with Nicki Minaj, whom he allegedly was flirting with during the party held on Friday, July 28.

Things between them reportedly heated up as the night went deeper and the two of them kept flirting.

‘Nicki and Drake have always had a complicated relationship. He made it blatantly clear from the get go that he was super into her, but she always looked at him kind of like a little brother-albeit one that she flirted with,’ according to a source.

The insider went on saying, ‘They’ve had that dynamic pretty much the whole time they’ve known each other, apart from when they fell out for a while.’

Drizzy allegedly played the game of being in love with Nicki, while she enjoyed teasing him back.

S/O to all my bad btchs – don't you ever fkn forget that #YouDaBaddest look in the mirror every day & remind yaself #QueenTingz #BarbieTingz #NoFraudTingz #StevieToTheBull A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

According to the same source, Drake looks out for Nicki, and he gives her boyfriend advice.

She helps him as well when he has woman trouble, and they are pretty tight.

Advertisement

They talk all the time and they are always having a blast when they hang out. But they won’t start dating again because too much has happened between them.