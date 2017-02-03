Drake Offers 20,000 Fans A Refund After Travis Scott Falls Through Stage

Drake has offered 20000 fans in London a full refund after Travis Scott accidentally fell into a hole on stage, damaging the set in the process.

Drake has been busy with his Boy Meets World tour in Europe where he was joined by fellow rapper Travis Scott on stage in London. While the duo performed the song ‘Goosebumps” at the O2 arena London, Travis failed to notice the open trap door in front him and fell into the hole.

Travis disappeared for a couple of seconds before eventually climbing out of the trap door with some help from Drake. The duo then proceeded to continue the show. Travis seemed unhurt by the fall; however, the huge stage prop globe which was supposed to be revealed through the trap door, was damaged.

when ur life's going great then all of a sudden… pic.twitter.com/AzAICScOH7 — Rodeo 🕊 (@RodeoTheAlbum) February 2, 2017

🌕 A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 30, 2017 at 10:38pm PST

Drake later told fans that he was going to perform “for free tonight” and would “deal with it later.” At the end of the show, he shouted out confirming the show was free: “London England, I love you, I hope you enjoyed your free show.”

There isn’t any official word yet from drake’s camp regarding the incident. Thus, it is still unclear if those 20000 fans will be getting a refund anytime soon.

Travis later took to his Twitter account to laugh off his mistake, saying the show was fun and “London is wild”. Fans also took to twitter to laugh about the incident and thanked Drake for promising them a free show.