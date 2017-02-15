Drake Offered to Talk Down Suicidal Man On Bridge, Police Said “Nope”

Drake offered to help a man in distress who was threatening to jump off the Mancunian Way viaduct in Manchester, England.

The Toronto rapper was on his tour bus this weekend when the incident occurred, the Manchester Evening News reported. Around 6 pm Saturday, police were called because of a man who was on the wrong side of the security gates. The surrounding streets were closed and Drake and his entourage found themselves caught up in traffic, not far from the viaduct.

A close friend of the singer then approached the authorities on the spot. “He suggested that Drake talk to the man on the bridge, if that would help. The offer declined but thanked him anyway,” said a local police spokesperson to the Manchester Evening News.

The individual was eventually taken down by police and taken to a hospital for appropriate care. The Canadian artist did not comment on the event on social networks.

The One Dance performer is currently in the UK as part of his The Boys Meet World tour. He performed in Manchester on Saturday and Sunday and has been in London since Tuesday for two shows, the last of which will be Wednesday night.

He was not at the Grammy Awards Sunday night, but still won two awards at the show; one for best rap song and the other for best performance of a rap song for Hotline Bling.