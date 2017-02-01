Drake & Nicki Minaj Photo Causes Stir on the Internet

Drake’s famous feud with fellow rapper Meek Mill may have caused friction on his friendship with Nicki Minaj.

However, now that Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj have split, there might be a Young Money reunion in the works.

In an Instagram post today, February 1, Nicki Minaj shared a selfie of herself with her label-mate.

Since Drake is currently in Europe on his The Boy Meets World tour, it is still unclear when or where the photo was taken.

She also shared a picture of herself, Drake and Young Money boss Lil Wayne with a caption that read “#TheBIG3”.

Ever since both rappers signed to the Young Money record label, a lot of people have wondered whether they have ever been involved with each other romantically.

Nicki Minaj had denied this rumor on their collaboration with “Only.” Drake, however, has never been shy about vocalizing his feelings towards Nicki, even making a proposal to her on the song “Miss Me.”

Regardless, this hasn’t stopped the internet from making a huge deal out of their new picture together, with a lot of fans taking jabs at Nicki’s ex Meek Mill. There have also been speculations regarding a romantic relationship between the two, or even a musical collaboration.

Both rappers are yet to make any comments regarding the photo, and whether their reunion could lead to a new partnership remains to be seen. There is, however, a strong possibility with Drake’s upcoming project More Life, and Nicki Minaj’s upcoming fourth album.