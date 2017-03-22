Drake Might Be Dating Sade Adu After Jennifer Lopez And Rihanna

Drake had Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, and now it seems that he wants to add R&B music goddess and critically-acclaimed “Smooth Operator” Sade Adu, 58, to the list of his numerous conquests.

The 30-year-old Canadian rapper released his musical project More Life on March 18, and since then it has taken a life of its own on the Internet.

Some people said that it gave life to their emotions and for others, it inspired cute memes. The music superstar did not have much time for all of this because he is busy with a world tour.

That is where Sade gets into the picture. The “No Ordinary Love” artist went to Drake’s show at The O2 Arena in London on Monday night.

Drake took to Instagram the next day and shared a picture backstage of the British singer and his mother. For the cute image, he used the following caption: “Two very important ladies in my life.”

This was enough to start a bunch of rumors. Are they dating? Is this a unique kind of friendship?

No one could get a clear answer, so Drake decided to create more confusion by sharing another tender photo on the social networking site.

Drake has always shown a lot of admiration for Sade, but this is totally next level. According to reports, he even got a tattoo of Sade’s face on his torso.

This might sound crazy, but he did the same thing when he was dating Rihanna.

A source told a popular celebrity news website: “When he was a kid, his mother would listen to Sade and he would drool over her picture on the album cover. Being with her brought back those childhood memories and he was so shy around her.”

The person added: “He doesn’t like her, he adores her. He thinks she’s a legend and not only does he respect her, he worships the ground she walks on.”

After getting dumped by JLO for not being serious enough, Drake is getting back in the dating game in a big way.