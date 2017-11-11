Drake Meets ‘Stranger Things’ Actress Millie Bobby Brown And Channels Eleven In Epic Pic!

Rapper Drake has been pretty much all over the world during his tours but never in the Upside Down – until now! The 31-year-old performer met up with none other than beloved Stranger Things young actress Millie Bobby Brown on Friday, during his Australian tour.

The rapper took to social media to also post proof of their special encounter, sharing some pics in which his pose reminds us of Millie’s character Eleven.

‘Hawkins Very Own,’ Drake captioned the photo featuring Millie and him channeling Eleven.

Hawkins Very Own A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:10am PST

As expected, the young and talented actress was also very excited to meet the rapper, and she also took to social media to document their time together.

‘This guy… ❤️,’ she simply captioned another shot of the both of them.

As fans of the favorite Netflix show undoubtedly are aware, the 13-year-old star is also very good at rapping as she proved during her epic recapping of the last season on The Tonight Show.