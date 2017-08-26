Drake Is Reportedly “Blowing Up Rihanna’s Phone”

Rihanna seems to be that one ex that Drake just can’t get over. After posting a picture of himself wearing Rihanna socks, reports have come out that the 30-year-old rapper is blowing up the pop songstress’ phone!

Rihanna is in a happy, healthy, and low-key relationship with billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel and Drake was one of the firsts to know with all of the connections that he has.

The fact that the “Work” collaborator’s heart is currently taken means absolutely nothing because Drake is allegedly doing his best to win her back.

After Aubrih reunited and split for about the third time, Drake started a new fling with English performer Jorja Smith. He recently popped up at one of her shows, but the relationship never went further than cute flirting.

Drake is seeing that his ex-girlfriend and Wimbledon champ, Serena Williams, is pregnant and engaged to her fiance Alexis Ohanian and wishing that it was him and Rihanna.

Many fans thought that when Nicki Minaj broke up with Meek Mill, she and Drake would give it a shot; however, after the lengthy feud between Drake and Meek Mill, the two will never be the same again.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has no interest in sabotaging what she has with Hassan for Drake. In her eyes, Drake is a friend who she makes good music with — that’s it!

An insider says that Hassan isn’t worried about Drake moving in on his lady because he trusts her and Rihanna has reassured him that there’s nothing there.

A source told Hollywood Life that “Drake has been hitting her up via text ever since Rihanna has been spotted with Hassan and he is getting nowhere. He misses her so for now all he can do is rock her socks.”

Do you believe that Drake is trying to win Rihanna back?