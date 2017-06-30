Drake Is Jealous Of Rihanna’s New Billionaire Boyfriend Hassan Jamal

Drake is going through a lot of different emotions after finding out that his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, found love with someone else.

The Canadian artist started by feeling angry that the Barbadian pop superstar is no longer available for him.

He was also slightly jealous and envious because he noticed that a lot of the women he dated in recent years ended up in serious relationships with people who are not afraid of commitment.

Although he still wants to have fun, be a player, and date various women, the “One Dance” singer is now experiencing regret because he missed the opportunity to be with one of the hottest women in the entertainment industry.

The regret is also turning into a bit of bitterness because according to the Young Money rapper, the Saudi billionaire, Hassan Jamal, Rihanna is dating is not man enough for her and does not deserve the “Rude Boy” artist.

A person close to the “Hotline Bling” rapper shared: “Drake is kinda jealous of Rihanna’s new billionaire boyfriend. He has no idea why she likes this guy. Drake and Rihanna have been off and on for years, and he has a lot of strong emotions when seeing her with someone else.”

The insider added: “Drake thinks Rihanna is one of the baddest chicks is ever and he does not think this new guy deserves her at all.”

Drake cannot have his cake and eat it too, and this is a big problem for him.

Rihanna has been signaling for months that she was over Drake and Chris Brown and all of the drama that comes with being in a relationship with them.

When she reportedly found out about Drake flirting with model Bella Hadid, she was not rushing to get him back.

Instead, she tried to warn the young woman.

A source revealed: “Rihanna is not surprised at all Drake is spending time with Bella. Rihanna knows first hand what a player Drake can be. Rihanna has a lot of love for him but also knows how sweet and innocent Bella is. So Rihanna sent Bella a simple warning through a text to watch out girl, don’t let him play with your heart.”

Online commenters believe that Rihanna has landed herself a real big fish and Drake should stop whining.