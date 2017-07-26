Drake Is Hoping For Marriage And Children; He Truly Believes He’ll Find The Right Woman

Even in Drake seems to love his player lifestyle for the moment, he knows that someday he will find the right woman to tame him. Here are the details on how marriage and kids are in the cards for him.

Life is pretty great for Drake these days, and he just loves the single life. His career is on fire as well.

Drake posing with Manchester City mascots. A post shared by Drake Official Fansite (@wordonrd) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

He’s only 30-years-old and has the world in the palm of his hands, but one day he wants a tamer life with a wife and kids.

‘Drake does want to settle down and have kids one day, and he’s confident that the right woman will come along at the right time. Until then, Drake’s not forcing anything, and he’s making the most of the lifestyle that comes along with being Drake,’ according to an insider.

He has tried his best to settle down with Rihanna and with Jennifer Lopez, and if these amazing women weren’t able to get him to be a one woman man, we really believe that it’s going to be a while longer before he puts the ring on anyone’s finger.

On the other hand, the fatherhood part may be happening sooner than we think.

It looks like the artist and former porn star Sophie Brussaux claims that she is pregnant with his kid.

She is expecting a baby girl and just posted a sonogram of the growing fetus on July 19 with the caption second trimester.

While the rapper has slammed Sophie’s allegations that he’s her baby’s daddy, his rep told us in May that, ‘If it is, in fact, Drake’s child, which he completely doesn’t believe, he would do the right thing by the child and support it financially.’

Until the right woman comes along, he has a kind of busy bedroom life. The same insider confessed that he has tons of booty calls which he can dial up when he feels the need, and he also has lots of female friends. He doesn’t seem to lack anything in the women department.