Drake Has Rihanna On His Mind, Should Jennifer Lopez Be Worried?

Drake is playing a dangerous game with his rumored girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. Last week, he was spotted having dinner with French adult star Rosee Divine in the Netherlands. Tuesday, in a shameless attempt to make Lopez jealous, he called his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, the “queen of everything.” He also dedicated a portion of his show to the Barbadian star and said her music is ideal for sweet moments between lovers. Drake began his “Boy Meets World Tour” on Monday in Amsterdam at the Ziggo Dome.

The rapper is building an impressive collection of one-night stands and ex-girlfriends. For example, it was recently revealed that Madonna is also featured on the list of his conquests. People like tennis legend Serena Williams and model Hailey Baldwin are also there.

However, there is one woman that he cannot seem to shake. At some point, he always goes back to her. The comments he made about Rihanna at The O2 Arena in London appear to indicate that he still has feelings for his frequent collaborator. Here is what he told the crowd: “She’s like the queen of everything. If you want your woman to feel se*y and s*** you play the Riri records.” Dake and Rihanna reportedly ended their relationship in October.

According to people close to the pop music diva, she is focused on her life right now, and she is all about enjoying the single life. This is not the first time that Drake has gone public about his love for Rihanna. While presenting her with an award at the MTV Video Music Awards in August, the 30-year-old Toronto native stated: “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old. She’s one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life I’ve looked up to her even though she’s younger than me. She’s a living, breathing legend in our industry.”

Fans of JLO say she should not be wasting her time with Drake because his heart is elsewhere unless she is just having fun.