Drake Got Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Together Without Knowing

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are dating, and this time it has been confirmed. The singer and actress was previously linked to Canadian rap music star Drake.

Things got really heated between them a few months ago, but they never made it official.

The news is surprising because earlier this week Lopez appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and told the world that she was single.

This statement was in response to a question about the status of her relationship with Drake. A source close to Lopez and Rodriguez said: “They have been dating for a few weeks.”

Wednesday morning, Lovebscott broke the dating news in a big way. An insider explained exactly what happened with Drake and how the 47-year-old mother of two ended with the baseball legend.

The source stated: “[Jennifer Lopez]’s new man is [Alex Rodriguez]. They’ve been quietly dating for a couple months. Her thing w/ Drake ended after TMZ reported he hooked up with French booty model Rosee Divine in Amsterdam back in January. This was after Drake spent Christmas with J. Lo and her family! She promptly kicked him to the curb. [She and A-Rod] haven’t gone public yet, but I can confirm this is absolutely true.”

The star of NBC’s Shades of Blue was married three times and had a long relationship with dancer and actor Casper Smart in recent years.

Rodriguez, a father of two, was dating businesswoman Anne Wojcicki until February. They split after one year.

He has a lot of well-known ladies in his past including Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson, and Torrie Wilson.

Rodriguez was also married to Cynthia Scurtis for six years from 2002 to 2008.