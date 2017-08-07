Drake ‘Fell In Love’ With Nicki Minaj The Moment He Met Her; Check Out Why Their Romance Is So Complex

The Facebook relationship status is set on ‘it’s complicated.’ Drake fell in love with Nicki Minaj from the very moment that they met, according to a source. But it looks like their relationship is far more ‘complex’ than we thought.

The two of them have a very complicated relationship, and they have broken up at least two times by now.

If these two stars can’t set things straight, then what about the rest of us? Maybe some freshly revealed details will help you understand more of their relationship:

‘Drake loves absolutely everything about Nicki, he idolizes her,’ the insider stated.

‘He thinks she’s the real deal and the complete package. He loves her looks, style, attitude, and talent. She blows him away on a regular basis!’

Well, if this is true what is the problem then? All this sound too perfect to be true, it seems like they’re a match made in heaven.

But, ironically, it may be exactly their strong friendship the one that is working against them in the love area.

The rappers ‘are like family, brother, and sister,’ the source continues.

‘But, they also flirt outrageously with each other. Drake holds Nicki on a pedestal and compares all other chicks to her. She’s his ideal woman — fierce, beautiful, cool, and smart. Drake fell in love with Nicki the very first time he met her, and he’s been mad crushing ever since.’

They have always played this cat and mouse game so why would things change now?

In case they would ever really decide to fully commit, it would probably break this spell of attraction, according to the same insider. ‘Like, maybe reality wouldn’t live up to the ideal…And they both know that. Maybe it’s better to keep things as they are and maintain this delicious ‘what if’ fantasy,’ confessed the same source.