Drake Disses Serena Williams On ‘Nothings Into Somethings’ Over Alexis Ohanian Engagement

Drake has his fans saying good grief, can he ever let go of a woman who dumped him?

After whining about Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna, Drake has been caught complaining about Serena Williams, who is now engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on his new track entitled “Nothings Into Somethings.”

Drake and Williams have been friends since 2011, and between his splits from Rihanna and various video vixens, in the summer of 2015, he hooked up with Williams.

In August 2015, TMZ obtained photos of the two making out at a restaurant in Cincinnati.

The artist was seen courtside at all of Williams’ matches at Wimbledon where he was seating with her family including her sister, Venus.

Memes of Drake making googly eyes as he sat front row at Williams’ runway show during New York Fashion Week in September 2015 with Anna Wintour will live on the Internet forever.

In “Nothings Into Somethings,” the Canadian rapper starts by saying that he was shocked to find out that the tennis legend had become Ohanian’s fiancée.

He rhymed: “Least, do I get an invitation or something?

A statement or something?

Ask about that, you would say it was nothing

But here’s another nothing that you made into something

Can’t just leave it off that way.”

He went on to rap about the fact that Williams could have waited for him because he had plans to marry her.

Drake added: “I’m still posted up where you first found me

Did I just read that you just got engaged on me?

I heard from your friend, you couldn’t even tell me

Or better yet wait on me.”

We're witnessing the early stages ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/dOEscFJ0nt — mp (@friasmp) August 24, 2015

The title of the diss track is not random, Ohanian’s Reddit username is Kn0thing, and the tennis star calls herself the “Future Mrs. Kn0thing.”

Do you think it is time for Drake to stop crying over his former flames?