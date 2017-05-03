FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
drake cheryl cole Hailee Steinfeld lil wayne Pat Gallo selena gomez gigi hadid barack obama nadine hermez janet jackson kanye west harry styles nick cannon r. kelly madonna mariah carey nicki minaj liam payne elton john ed sheeran G-Eazy
Home » Music

Drake Comes Out To Address Rumors That He Fathered A Child With Sophie Brussaux – You Might Be Surprised By His Response

Todd Malm Posted On 05/03/2017
0
1 Views
0


DrakeSource: DJBooth.com

Drake is in trouble again except this time it’s not with Instagram model Layla Lace, but rather a new lucky lady, Sophie Brussaux. Claims like this aren’t news for the self-proclaimed “Six-God.”

Advertisement

The adult film actress says she has text messages that not only confirm that Drake is the father, but the Toronto rapper has demanded her to terminate the pregnancy. She has also hired two high-powered lawyers in New York City for a paternity suit, according to TMZ.

A representative for Drake spoke to E! News and revealed although the claims are highly unlikely, he does not deny them all together.

He explained, “If it is Drake’s child, which he doesn’t believe it is, then he would do the right thing by the child,” the rep said in documents.

The lawyer went on to say the woman in question has a nefarious background, alleging it isn’t the only time she has done this sort of thing.

Drake’s representative explained the woman is merely trying to get citizenship in the United States, and she is one of the many women who is making similar claims against the rapper.

Drake’s team has claimed the actress has made other claims against one other rapper before and he has “all but acknowledged it’s his kid.”

Brussaux claimed she has text messages that indict the rapper, and the publication released those text messages.

“Drake: I want you to have an abortion.

Brussaux: I can’t kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry.

Drake: Indulge me? F–k you.

Brussaux: What?

Drake: You do know what you’re doing you think you’re going to get money.”

Advertisement

Drake’s team didn’t confirm the veracity just yet.

Post Views: 1

Read more about drake Sophie Brusseaux

You may also like
Rihanna Wants ‘Delusional’ Drake To Stop Calling Her To Get Back Together – Report
04/24/2017
Nicki Minaj Backs Drake In Layla Lace Pregnancy Scandal
04/23/2017
Rihanna Feels Bad For Drake After Layla Lace Pregnancy Rumor
04/20/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *