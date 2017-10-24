Drake Celebrates His Birthday Without Bella Hadid; Where Is She?

More stars came out for an unforgettable night to celebrate Drake’s 31st birthday at a party in LA. One person was absent, and she is his rumored new girlfriend, Bella Hadid. Why didn’t she show up?

FOREVER A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 21, 2017 at 11:21pm PDT

Even though Bella Hadid wasn’t at the party, Drake’s night was still pretty amazing.

Hailey Baldwin, Chantel Jeffries, Lewis Hamilton, Usain Bolt, and Lamar Odom, were just a few of A-list stars who showed up to his birthday bash at Poppy Nightclub on October 23.

Drake arrived at his party looking super sexy in an all-black suit.

Outside Poppy Nightclub, there was a sign that read, ‘Aubrey’s Re-Bar Mitzvah,’ along with a childhood photo of Drake.

In case you didn’t know, Drake’s real name is Aubrey Graham.

So where was Bella? It seems that she was all the way across the country in New York City at the Karl Lagerfeld V Magazine Party at The Standard with sister Gigi Hadid and mom Yolanda Hadid.

So, unfortunately, there’s no way she could have made Drake’s birthday bash!

Bella and Drake have reportedly been dating since June 2017.

💙🍊 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 22, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

Maybe they have plans to celebrate Drake’s birthday later, who knows.

Bella and Drake aren’t exclusive yet, so it’s not a total surprise that Bella didn’t do anything humanly possible to come to his birthday.

Advertisement

According to the latest rumors, Bella and Drake are taking things slow until they decide what they want to do with their relationship. On the other hand, they are ‘insanely attracted’ to each other.