Drake Caught Partying With Tyga’s Ex, Demi Rose

Drake seems to have found his new love after his split from Jennifer Lopez. He was spotted enjoying a night out with Tyga’s ex Demi Rose in London on Tuesday evening, August 29.

During his outing, Drake wore a dark gray long sleeved shirt that he paired with black pants and shoes.

Demi bared her cleavage in a plunging and sheer black top patterned with embroidered flowers on each side. She also wore leggings and heels.

When exiting Hollywood hot spot Tape Nightclub, Demi covered her face with her hand, and Drake just made a casual exit.

Having dined with friends in Mayfair ahead of the night out, the One Dance rapper looked totally relaxed as he headed home for the evening, minutes after Demi left as well.

The pair reportedly left the club together, although they weren’t photographed together.

Demi became famous after she was romantically involved with Tyga back in 2016 during a break from his relationship with Kylie Jenner.

The rapper reconciled with Kylie before they split for good in May 2016.

Tyga is Drake’s former nemesis. Back in 2014, the Rack City rapper started their feud by telling Vibe, ‘I don’t like Drake as a person. He’s just fake to me.’ He later called Drizzy a ‘weirdo’ in a radio interview.

Drake fired back at Tyga by taking shots at his relationship with Kylie in his mixtape ‘If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late,’ saying, ‘You need to act your age and not your girl’s age.’

They decided to put aside their feud back in January.

Tyga then told Real 92.3 FM that they had ‘hugged it out’ at Kanye West’s fashion show, saying, ‘At the end of the day if somebody is not taking anything away from you, like family, it’s not affecting your family or taking away your money, you shouldn’t have a problem with somebody.’