Drake Brings Basketball Reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude As His Date To The 2017 NBA Awards

Drake is hosting the 2017 NBA Awards in New York City tonight, and you know that the Champagne Papi wouldn’t show up alone. The Views rapper walked hand-in-hand with Rosalyn “Ros” Gold-Onwude as his date for the inaugural event which will honor the best players in basketball.

While it may be possible that they’re dating, we’re fairly sure they’re not. At this point, it’s safe to assume it’s a “professional” relationship.

However, what we do know for sure is that the hip-hop star started hanging out with Ros almost two years ago.

Back in 2015, Drake was cuddling up to the reporter after the Toronto Raptors lost to the Golden State Warriors who the beauty has been a sideline broadcaster for since the 2014-2015 season.

In his Instagram throwback, he wrote, “when the post game makes you forget about what happened during the actual game.”

When the post game makes you forget about what happened during the actual game @rosgo21 😄 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 8, 2015 at 7:39am PST

Ros and Drake will get along considering she knows what she’s talking about when it comes to basketball.

She was even honored as the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year while playing for Stanford University up until 2008.

Drake obviously loves the sport himself; the Hotline Bling rapper serves as the “global ambassador” for the Toronto Raptors.

If that’s not all, the pair even shares Jewish backgrounds where they both have close relationships with their parents.

In 2015, the journalist revealed that her mother’s constant worrying was a factor in all of her achievements in life.

She explained, “But that’s the reason why I think I’m able to have success. She was so engaged with making sure I got on the right path.”

Ros and Drake must get alone considering we all know how Drake loves his mother. Will the couple get together in the future, let’s hope so! For now, we just have to wait and see!