Drake Bell Speaks — Singer Talks Josh Peck Wedding, Tweet And Delete, And ‘Drake And Josh’ Reunion

“Drake and Josh” super fans can now breathe a sigh of relief — the bromance is very much still alive. In a recent interview, the musician clears everything up between the drama surrounding him not being invited to Josh Peck’s wedding.

In the tweet-and-delete read around the world, the actor stated “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear…. Loyalty is key… ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

Drake described it as a reaction to not even knowing about Josh and Page O’ Brien’s wedding in general but had no idea that the simple tweet would have as much of an effect as it did when Nickelodeon stans caught wind of the situation and attacked Peck.

The 31-year-old wants everyone to know that there are no hard feelings toward the “Grandfathered” actor and, at the end of the day, they are still best friends who talk all the time.

It gets better, Bell went on to say that he would love to do a “Drake and Josh” reunion.

The reunion could play off of the original family-friendly characters, but he would also be willing to take on more adult comedic roles like James Franco and Seth Rogen in “Pineapple Express.”

This interview comes after Josh Peck’s take on things, which may appear to be conflicting.

On a podcast titled “Allegedly with Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss,” Peck opens up that he and Drake aren’t that close anymore. The actor claimed that when people ask him where Drake is at, he doesn’t know how to respond.

It’s obvious that the two friends can’t keep tabs on each other 24/7, but it was disappointing to fans everywhere to find of Drake wasn’t in attendance because he wasn’t invited.

It was even more disappointing to learn that none of the “Drake and Josh” cast was in attendance. It’s said that the wedding list was kept small, which sounds offputting because John Stamos was on the guest list.

Advertisement

Although the two TV stepbrothers don’t seem as close anymore, sources say there’s no bad blood between them. Now all that’s left to do is get Josh Peck on board for a reunion!