Drake Bell Opens Up About His New Romance And Talks Josh Peck Drama

During a Facebook live this weekend, 31-year-old Drake Bell opened up about his latest projects and also answered some fan questions. While in the middle of his Q&A, the celebrity also revealed his relationship status. Sorry ladies, it turns Bell is taken!

‘I have a girlfriend; she is pretty rad. She’s in the industry. She was actually just on this cool little Snapchat show called Snapped for Buzzfeed, which was pretty funny, pretty cool. But she is in the industry; she’s rockin’ it, trying,’ Drake said of his girlfriend.

After fans kept insisting that he gives more details on his romance, the former Drake and Josh star finally revealed he is dating model and actress Janet Von.

My birthday wish is to go back to the Bahamas with you ❤️🌴 #perfecttrip #bdaygirl #tomorrow 🎂 #handsomepopsintheback A post shared by Janet Von (@janet_von) on May 31, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

As of how they met, the star claimed it was through mutual friends.

‘A friend of mine, his daughter was out visiting and there she was…and we were all just hanging out, and I was like, ‘Hey, you are really cool.’ And she thought I was pretty cool too and it worked out.’

I normally would wait till after the event to post BUT @mortonsalt is donating $100 to @thirstproject for every post using #mortonxthirst tonight! #amazing @drakebell 💧💧💧 A post shared by Janet Von (@janet_von) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:53pm PDT

When asked whether his new lady love has inspired any of his songs, the man claimed everybody in his life does but that there is no specific song only for her.

Finally, the actor set the record straight on the drama surrounding Josh Peck’s wedding that exploded online after he found out that he was not invited to the ceremony.

Apparently, Josh told him about the engagement during a phone conversation, but then he found out about the wedding from social media, which hurt him a bit.

‘It was just one of those things where it was just like, ‘You did not even tell me?! I had to find out on social media?’ And then you’re like, ‘You know what! Fine!’ and then I am like, wait, I probably should not have done that.’