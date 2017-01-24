Drake And Rosee Divine Spotted On Date: Did He Dump Jennifer Lopez?

Rosee Divine and Drake were seen on Monday, sharing what appeared to be a romantic dinner in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The pictures have caused quite the commotion on social media because Drake has been dating Jennifer Lopez for over a month. So, what is going on? Did Drake and Lopez split? Is she back with Casper Smart? Did they have a lovers’ quarrel and Drake set up a photo op with a model to make Lopez jealous? No one knows.

Advertisement

The winner in the Drake/Lopez drama is Miss Divine. The woman is a 27-year-old French artist and model, who studied French literature, philosophy, English, Spanish, German, and attended an international business school before changing career. These days she is best known for her adult videos.

However, in the recently surfaced photos, the young woman was dressed very conservatively. Divine looked rather divine, (pun intended), in a black turtleneck dress and sophisticated pearl earring.

It was hard to miss the Canadian rapper and singer because he opted for a bright canary coat. The pair was seen eating salads, chatting, and at some point, the Bordeaux native was seen touching Drake’s arm.

The couple sat near a large window to make sure they give the paparazzi what they wanted – access and great poses. Drake and Divine’s cozy dinner pictures come just days after Lopez shared a photo on Instagram where she could be seen wearing a stunning diamond necklace.

It was later revealed that the “Look What You’ve Done” artist gave her the $100,000 Tiffany necklace. The “Make Me Proud” singer, who recently split from Rihanna, was seen kissing and dancing with Lopez during an event in Las Vegas.

They were also spotted having dinner at a fancy eatery in Hollywood and had been spending much time in the studio. Lopez recently confirmed that they had collaborated on a track together and they were thinking of doing more.

The 47-year-old diva said: “We are – well, we did! We did one song together! I don’t know if we will do more – we will see!”

Advertisement

JLo is either fuming or laughing right now.