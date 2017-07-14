Drake And Rihanna Still Talk – He Thinks Hassan Jameel Is Not Right For Her

Drake has a warning for his ex-girlfriend and frequent collaborator, Rihanna.

The Canadian crooner does not think that Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel is the right man for the Barbadian diva.

For the “One Dance” singer, RiRi is a queen, and she only deserves the best.

Drake is asking the “Rude Boy” artist to dump Jameel before it is too late and someone ends up getting hurt.

The hip-hop star sees the businessman as a player who does not deserve a woman of Rihanna’s stature.

It is hard to take everything Drake is saying seriously since he is probably jealous that a former lover found love elsewhere.

An insider shared: “Rihanna still talks to Drake here and there. He cares about her a lot despite not treating her right when they were dating. He is not ready to be in a full-time romance with her, but he does not want to see her be disrespected by some other guy.”

The source added: “From what Drake has heard, this guy Hassan is a major player. Rihanna does not need that in her life. He suggests that she cut him off and move on before anyone gets hurt.”

What is interesting in all of this, Drake is not the only person in the life of the “Work” diva urging her to dump Jameel.

Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, thinks that a very rich man could mean a lot of trouble for his daughter.

A few weeks ago, Mr. Fenty told a British publication: “She told me she had a new boyfriend about a month ago, but I did not know who he was. I always tell her, ‘Don’t date an entertainer, don’t date an athlete.’ I did not know he was a billionaire. Too little money or too much money cannot make you happy; you need to something in-between.”

RiRi’s dad reportedly thinks her new man is not black enough.

Rihanna’s fans are asking her not to listen to the critics and focus on her own happiness.

She spent years doing the same things in her dating life, and they did not work very well.

Trying something completely different might be a good idea.