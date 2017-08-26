FREE NEWSLETTER
Music

Drake and Jorja Smith Team Up for Surprise Performance Amid Romance Rumors

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/26/2017
Drake and Jorja Smith have revived the dating rumors after the Canadian rapper made a surprise appearance during her intimate gig in Toronto. The crowd at the Velvet Underground was going crazy wild as Drake suddenly joined Jorja on stage!

The two of them then teamed up to perform their collaborative track called Get It Together off Drake’s chart-topping playlist project More Life.

 

Before he left the stage, Drake told the concertgoers that Jorja is ‘probably one of the most incredible voices, incredible talents, and incredible people’ he has ever met.

He then bowed to her, kissed her hand and walked offstage. So lovely from his part!

Jorja later shared a photo on her Instagram account taken during her performance with Drake. ‘Toronto was Magical. Lots of Love to Drake for coming thru and sharing the stage with me,’ so she captioned the pic.

Drake has a certain history of dating his collaborators. He was first romantically linked to Jorja when he recruited her for “More Life”.

‘It’s no surprise he’s fallen for Jorja, she’s absolutely gorgeous, and an amazing singer,’ a source had previously told The Sun.

‘But he’s been championing her a little too strongly… He’s brought her out on stage at his U.K. gigs and Instagramming about her a lot.’

‘So when Jorja started confessing to friends there was a romance brewing, it didn’t come completely out the blue,’ the insider added.

 

🔮 Toronto was Magical 🔮 Lots of Love to Drake for coming thru and sharing the stage with me 💜

A post shared by jmoney (@jorjasmith_) on

‘Drake is not one for serious relationships, so no one is predicting they are about to step out holding hands on a red carpet anytime soon. But it’s more than just a one-off fling.’

Leaving the subject of romance aside, Drake has been working in the studio on the follow-up to More Life. ‘I’m back to making this new album. In Toronto. Just for you,’ he said. This new effort, which is reportedly the sequel of Take Care, will be released later this year.

