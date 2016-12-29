Drake and Jennifer Lopez Post Cuddly Picture, Rihanna is Furious

Drake and Jennifer Lopez are starting to be as open as possible with their rumored relationship, the new couple even coming out publicly by posting a picture on Instagram that showed them cuddling – on both stars’ accounts, at the same time.

The picture was left without any caption, the image itself speaking more than words. The 30 year old rapper was keeping his arm around the 17 years older girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, looking into the lens with a coy expression.

The rumors of the two dating started at the beginning of December when the rapper attended two of J.Lo.’s concerts in Las Vegas, from start to finish

That was only the beginning of a whirlwind of speculations and gossip that turned out to be completely true in the end. Later on, Drake hosted a private dinner at Delilah in West Hollywood and eyewitnesses spotted the rapper leaving the place alongside Jennifer Lopez.

At the time, a source shared that: “They are seeing each other.” The insider also added that although they might “not [be] exclusive,” Drake “is really into her.”

When asked to state the truth regarding the dating rumors, Lopez’ representative denied the allegations that they are romantically involved and said that “They are spending time together, working on a new music project.”

Whether or not their relationship is official yet, it’s pretty obvious that the two have more than just a strictly business relationship and Drake’s ex, Rihanna, seems to agree.

Fans noticed that Rihanna unfollowed Jennifer Lopez on Instagram, despite having a friendly relationship in the past. However, both Drake and J.Lo are still following the Rihanna.

As fans already know, during the last summer, Rihanna and Drake got back together for a brief period of time only to split again in October.

The breakup came at the right time for Jennifer Lopez as well, as she broke up with her on-again, off-again lover, dancer Casper Smart, earlier in the year.