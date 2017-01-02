Drake and Jennifer Lopez Dance and Kiss, Their Collab Song in the Background

It looks like the King and Queen of the Winter Wonderland Prom have been decided! Or are they the real royal couple of entertainment nowadays?
As we have been reporting, Drake and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship has been confirmed by sources who claim that although the two are definitely an item, Lopez might not be as serious about Drake as the rapper is about her.
But who knows, maybe the entertainer will be able to change her mind as the relationship progresses – maybe he is exactly what she needs and she just doesn’t realize it yet. Either way, for now it looks like they have been able to win the crown and become the ultimate royal OTP – literally!
The Internet has been blessed with some leaked footage that showed the still reserved couple having fun together on Thursday night. The couple was shown dancing and kissing at their own private party in El Lay.
Rumors have been going around that a song featuring both artists has been in the making and we may have just heard a snippet of the potential collab track in the video. The footage shows Drake and J.Lo. dancing and grinding together intimately on their own song!
There is no doubt anymore that the speculations have been true and the new couple has been working on new music together – and then making out on it! How romantic!
We think that maybe the footage comes from the set of a music video featuring both of them but we are glad nevertheless to see the pair showing some PDA to the fans.
We hope the hearts of the fans will not be broken. The relationship has been controversial because many think it is all for publicity and they do all of this in order to gather attention to their upcoming collab. The fact that they’ve stayed silent and mysterious about their relationship caused even more suspicion.
Do you think what Jennifer and Drake have is real?
