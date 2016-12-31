Drake And Jennifer Lopez Are Dating, What About About Casper Smart And P. Diddy?

In case you were wondering how serious Drake and Jennifer Lopez are about their new fling, the answer is simple – not that serious, according to her rep. However, don’t believe everything the spokesperson says because when Miss Lopez first started dating her backup dancer Casper Smart, the same thing was said. And, we all know that was a lie. Lopez and Casper dated on and off for almost five years. Moreover, at one point, there were rumors that they were engaged and were planning to start a family. That was then and this now.

A video surfaced this weekend that showed Drake and Lopez getting hot and heavy on the dancefloor at the Winter WonderLand Prom in Las Vegas. It looked like a major publicity stunt because the duo was dancing on a song they did together.

However, the same day another clip surfaced where the stars could be seen sharing a passionate kiss. That kiss certainly changed the conversation, and many people started wondering if this romance was real.

A rep issued a statement saying that the pair is just having fun at the moment. The statement read: “She’s having fun. It’s not that serious”

According to another source, Lopez is not entirely done with Casper, and do not be surprised if they reunite in 2017. The person went on to say: “I think she and Casper will get back together. He’s a great guy and she’s knows it. They just need a break right now.”

However, another insider claimed all of this is real, and Drake went for Lopez to get back at her ex, P. Diddy. The source said: “100 percent legit, and not a professional ploy to promote any type of business like many are assuming.”

The video of Drake and Lopez dancing comes just weeks after they almost broke the Internet with a picture of them cuddling. Rumors were flying around claiming that they were making more than sweet music together and they confirmed it with a beautiful photo where they are seen sitting on a couch and sharing a hug.

The picture angered Drake’s on-and-off girlfriend, Rihanna, to the point that she unfollowed Lopez on Instagram. Rihanna and Lopez had worked on a movie together. A few months ago, the two ladies were showering each other with praises on social.