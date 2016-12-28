Drake and Jennifer Lopez are an Item and Rihanna is not Happy about it

This is an odd turn of events considering Jay Z has been very happy with Beyonce but it looks like the rapper and former flame Jennifer Lopez might be getting back together.

Advertisement

“Talk about an instant connection! Drake is definitely forming a close bond with Jennifer Lopez, reigniting romance rumors by practicing a trust fall with the songstress for the very first time.”

The two have apparently been doing trust exercises together and a clip of it has been released.

According to a source, Jennifer “certainly doesn’t want to develop feelings for only him only to be let down. He’s sexy, rich, and one of the best rappers in the game, but she’s not interested in being one of Drake’s girls. “

Another source stated that the two have been flirting a lot lately, taking selfies backstage and enjoying time together.

“We know Drake, 30, is such a smooth player, and it looks like even Jennifer Lopez, 47, can’t resist his charms.”

It seems like Marc Anthony is fine with it as well, and he said that as long as J,Lo’s happy he will not oppose it.

“[Marc Anthony] is happy if the kids are happy and if she is happy. He really isn’t thinking about it, he is not worried about it because he has no reason to be worried about it.”

According to other reports the relationship is already official and Rihanna is obviously not happy about the whole thing.

“RiRi and Drake only recently ended the latest leg of their long, drawn-out love affair and the news that he has already moved on — let alone with one of her fellow stars — has not gone down well.”

“[Jennifer and Drake] have been seeing each other for a number of weeks and her friends are saying she is already smitten. The age gap doesn’t bother them. They have fun together and that’s all that matters. People in Rihanna’s circle are saying she is very unhappy about the whole thing. Only a few months ago she and Drake were still together,” stated a source.

They might have even spent Christmas together.

Advertisement

“Drake plays mind games and it’s sad because [Rihanna is] falling for his BS all over again. She can’t help herself. She knows he’s a jerk at times and a player. She overlooks that because he’s charming, smooth and sexy. They’ve had wild sex in the past and no matter how much Rihanna says she’s looking for a long lasting commitment, she has urgent bedroom needs.”