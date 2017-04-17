Drake And His Staff Affected By Racial Profiling At Coachella

Things didn’t go too well for Drake at the Coachella festival. The 30-years old rapper had a problem with The Madison Club in La Quinta, California, accusing the establishment of racial profiling his crew during their stay over the first weekend of the event.

Like expected, Drake spoke his mind after this moment. The rapper shared a logo of the hotel on Instagram and said it was the most offensive place he had ever stayed at in his life, and that the staff chooses who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling.

The Started From The Bottom singer afterward deleted the post, but The Madison Club commented on the rapper’s accusation.

The hotel wrote that customer satisfaction is their number one priority and that they are trying to get this issue fixed as soon as possible. They also promised to investigate this incident, as the club doesn’t allow racial discrimination.

Even after this Drake had a good time on stage, attending Coachella all weekend and even making a surprise appearance onstage Saturday during Future’s performance.

And although Rihanna was also at the festival, Drake managed to avoid crossing paths with his ex. The former couple attended the Velocity x 1Oak party at the same time on Friday night, but they arrived an hour apart and did not talk to each other.

On Saturday, they were both seen at the Neon Carnival presented by Levi’s Brand and Don Julio, but again, they successfully escaped intersecting their eyes.

Advertisement

Drake wasn’t the only one Rihanna tried to avoid at the party, with Leonardo DiCaprio, whom she was rumored to have a fling at the festival last year, also on the blacklist.