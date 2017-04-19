Drake And Alleged Baby Mama Layla Lace’s Weird Pregnancy Story Is Still Making Noise

Drake’s alleged baby mama, Layla Lace, is making new shocking claims on social media.

On Tuesday, Lace, an Instagram model with curves that go on for days, published several posts where she said that she was threatened by Drake after she told him that she was pregnant with their first child.

In her updates, Lace said she was introduced to Drake by DJ Spade, whose real name is Gayson Kewley, because the Young Money MC was fascinated by her beauty.

Drake flew her to London back in February, and they hooked up. She even showed the passport stamps to prove the flight. Miss Lace said after reaching out to Drake to share her baby news, he allegedly threatened her via texts.

She revealed: “LIKE WOW YOU ALREADY F***ED UP BY BRINGING A FEMALE THAT YOU ONLY MET IN 2 DAYS AROUND YA MANS !!! YOU LOOKING BAD OUT HERE !!! @djspadenyc.”

She added: “DON’T BE MAD CAUSE YOU GOT EXPOSED TOO!!! WHEN YOU AND YA MANS ARE READY TO STOP SENDING ME THREATENING TEXT MESSAGES I’M HERE !!!!”

She went on to taunt Drake by saying that she might make the messages public and ruin his career and his chances of getting back with Rihanna.

She wrote: “So I guess still in this era, this is the new thing that after you tell a dude you pregnant, they stop answering they phone! [sic] One lesson I have learned out of this whole situation is to never be so naïve when a guy disrespects you. Like, you don’t even have to do nothing [sic] wrong to this man, it’s really unbelievable how he will just feed you with life and hurt you for NO reason.”

She added: “Once you forgive and accept it just know he will continue to treat you like sh-t! I should’ve ran for the hills but I fell for the ‘good guy’ image that this a–hole portrayed to be. What a fraud, I feel so stupid.”

She has since made her Instagram page private because she is being called a gold digger.