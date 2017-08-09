Drake Admits Chris Brown Is A ‘Desperate Creep’ For Checking Rihanna Crop Over Festival Photo

Drake is still looking out for his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, and he believes that her former boyfriend, Chris Brown, is up to no good again after he liked one of her pictures on social media.

The sexy photo that also went viral was taken at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados and helped Rihanna remain a trending topic on Twitter for hours on Monday.

Thanks to the interest in “Thick Rihanna” and her hot new curves, the Caribean nation probably got a lot of publicity for the annual festivities.

Although the “Rude Boy” singer is a frequent presence at the gathering, her outfit this year took things to the next level.

Coupled this with the fact that she appears to look fuller and commenters on the networking channels have enough material to stay busy for days.

Brown is not the only one who appreciated the Rihanna images, million of other people online did, but he is the one rubbing the Canadian music star the wrong way.

In Drake’s book, Brown is a desperate man with no kind of dignity and self-awareness.

People in the Young Money rapper’s team believe that with their long and complicated history, Brown should refrain from making public moves directed at a woman he attacked violently in the past.

#ChrisBrown couldn't help himself lol! #Rihanna A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

An insider shared: “Drake thinks Chris looks sad, lonely and desperate for comment creeping on Rihanna’s Instagram. Drake feels it is time for Chris to grow up and move on from Rihanna. Drake is very protective and has a lot of love for her even though he is not with Rihanna.”

The person added: “Drake is not afraid of Chris and even reached out to Rihanna to let her know that he is willing to talk to Chris if she needed him to tell Chris to back off. Drake even joked with his own team that, if Chris is not careful, he is going to find himself on the bad end of another restraining order.”

All of this is very thoughtful coming from a from a man Rihanna reportedly dumped a couple of times, but the attention is probably not necessary.

RiRi is not looking back anymore and is focused on her future. Her exes should probably do the same.