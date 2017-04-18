Drake Accused Of Impregnating And Leaving A Plus-Size Model!

Drake has had an “exciting” last few days so far. After allegedly his crew experienced racial profiling at a country club during their stay for Coachella last week, he was robbed of soda drinks worth $10 this week, right at his home by unknown woman who was charged with felony burglary.

Now, the Toronto rapper is being attacked due to something a little more nefarious!

A plus-size model accused Drake of impregnating and leaving her. If you thought Drake would get a day off after the massive success of his More Life and Boy Meets World tour, you are wrong!

The Instagram model, Layla Lace, accused the singer-songwriter of avoiding her calls after she announced she was pregnant with his child.

Layla posted a very long and sophisticated looking story on Instagram where she alleged that the rapper’s pal, DJ Spade, got in contact with her to meet Drake while on tour in the UK. Lace said she slept with the More Life star and found out weeks later she was pregnant with a child.

The Instagram model said with egregious spelling and grammar, “I guess still in this era this is the new thing that after you tell a dude you pregnant, they stop answering their phone!!!”

She went on to say she learned not to be naive because when a guy allegedly disrespects it doesn’t mean a person did anything wrong. Lacey said Drake hurt her for no reason and warned other women to avoid him. She screenshotted some of their text messages and pregnancy documents as well.

DJ Spade and Drake haven’t commented on the situation yet and probably won’t. In the meantime, Lacey had a very particular expletive-filled message for Drake.

Advertisement

She said, “F— YOU, Drake !!! You and I know I was good to you !!!.” Unfortunately, the posts and tweets have since been deleted. It looks like the drama is just beginning, we have to wait and see what happens next!