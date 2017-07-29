Dr. Luke Wants To Force Lady Gaga Deposition In Kesha Lawsuit

Dr. Luke is determined to make sure Lady Gaga testifies in the Kesha lawsuit. Unfortunately for him, Monster Monster isn’t trying to be deposed. The Bad Romance singer has reportedly been dodging Kesha’s former producer because she doesn’t want to help his defamation case against her friend.

Kesha has been battling Dr. Luke and Sony Records for years now, claiming that the producer emotionally abused and sexually assaulted her.

It turns out that Lady Gaga has some evidence that Dr. Luke thinks will help him prove a case of defamation against Kesha.

Back in 2013, Kesha reportedly vented to her friend, Lady Gaga about her serious issues with Dr. Luke. According to Page Six, the text messages that he wants to get his hands on refer to Dr. Luke as a “serial rapist.”

Luke denies that he ever drugged and raped Kesha, claiming that her accusations are a lie. He wants the text conversation between Kesha and Lady Gaga in order to prove it.

Like a summer peach 🍑 jus juicin' xoxo, Joanne #joanneworldtour #rehearsal A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jun 29, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

Earlier this year, Lady Gaga did respond to a subpoena asking her to hand over the text messages and she responded.

The singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, sent over a spreadsheet containing four pages of text messages that was heavily edited to remove quite a bit of information including one entire page.

That’s not good enough for Dr. Luke, who wants an uncensored copy of the text messages including reactions from Gaga and conversation that wasn’t even focused on the Dr. Luke situation.

He believes that those text messages will prove that Kesha tried to get Gaga involved in a smear campaign against him.

Luke even claims that this particular conversation led to Lady Gaga pressuring Sony to let her out of her contract as well as the #FreeKesha social media campaign.

like. the universe made that ocean. wtf. and that sky. i'm learning to let go. i control so very little. @spotify thank you for a beautiful day with my wonderful animals 🙏🏽🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈👽✨✨ A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Jul 29, 2017 at 2:12am PDT

There is also the issue of Lady Gaga’s testimony. Dr. Luke wants to get Kesha’s friend on the stand so that his lawyers can depose her for no more than three hours.

Lady Gaga has been dodging requests for a deposition since March, citing her very busy tour and filming schedule.

That may not be enough to keep her off the witness stand because now it looks like Dr. Luke’s legal team is willing to go to her.

“Despite this, Ms. Germanotta’s counsel continues to refuse to provide [him] with a date for her deposition and claims that Ms. Germanotta cannot appear for a deposition because she is commencing her world tour on Aug. 1, 2017,” Dr. Luke’s attorney Jeffrey Movit wrote in court documents.

Advertisement

Despite making plenty of accommodations and even offering to travel to wherever Lady Gaga might be, her legal team has not responded with a date and time to question her. Due to that, Dr. Luke’s team is asking a judge to force Gaga to sit and be questioned.