Dr. Luke Accuses Kesha of Slandering Him To Lady Gaga in Latest Lawsuit

The legal battle between singer Kesha and producer Dr. Luke has been a long and messy. The dispute, beginning with the singer filing a shock and awe complaint back in 2014, was an attempt by Kesha to void all contracts with her (now former) producer.

The accusations included sexual, physical, and emotional abuse so severe that it almost led to the loss of her life. She also claimed that the producer controlled her to the point where he would not permit her to make

Dr. Luke came out swinging with a countersue, his lawyer releasing a lengthy statement accusing Kesha of fabricating every piece of her story, claiming that Kesha’s goal was to “mislead the public” and “gain unwarranted sympathy.” The purpose of Kesha’s shock and awe complaint was, according to the lawyer, nothing more than an attempt to win contract negotiation.

The case went to court where the New York City judge denied a court injunction that would allow her to record away from her record label, Sony Music, and her producer, Dr. Luke.

Heartbreaking images of a broken and teary-eyed Kesha flooded the internet soon after the trial – sparking the viral Twitter hashtag #freekesha and other music celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift publicly pledged their allegiance to the singer.

Source: Rock NYC

But now Dr. Luke is adding another complaint to his legal battle against Kesha, with Lady Gaga involved.

The amended complaint was filed by the producer this Monday in regards to an alleged text message conversation between Kesha and Gaga where Kesha claimed that the producer had raped another female in the music industry.

Dr. Luke’s lawyer released a statement claiming the discovery of “another false and defamatory statement she made about him that was part of her calculated effort to harm his reputation and business.” She also went to Lady Gaga, claiming that she too was out to destroy Dr. Luke’s representation.

So is there any merit to these accusations? It’s hard to say. What we do know is that the “Blow” singer has stated that if Dr. Luke wins this legal fight, it will leave her and her mother entirely without any money.