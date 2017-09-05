Dorit Kemsley Reveals Why She Initially Said No To ‘Real Housewives’ And Teases Season 8!

At first, Dorit Kemsley was not at all interested in joining the cast of the Real Housewives. For BELLA New York’s newest issue, the reality TV star admitted that she was hesitant about it, but her husband ultimately convinced her.

‘It turned out to be nothing that I had expected. But then again, I did not know exactly what I was getting into. If I had to describe it, I would say it was a very bumpy roller coaster ride as well as a great learning experience,’ she explained.

The September/ October issue of the magazine that features Dorit on the cover is set to hit the stands tomorrow, September 6!

You can also find out more about season 8 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills which is currently being filmed.

Dorit revealed that not only will she show more of herself as a person but she also plans on relaunching her swimwear line.

The whole reality of being part of that business will be featured on the hit show as well as a first look at the finished products.

She confessed that there is a lot of excitement about what is to come but the whole thing is also nerve-wracking.

In addition, season 8 just has to include yet another epic birthday bash for her hubby P.K.

Are you excited to watch it?