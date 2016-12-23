FREE NEWSLETTER
Dorit Kemsley Disses “Snooty, cold, frigid” Erika Girardi

Nick Markus Posted On 12/23/2016
Dorit KemsleySource: allthingsrh.com

The newest cast member, Dorit Kemsley decided to throw shade at Erika Girardi and she did not hold back at all.

Lisa Vanderpump invited Kylie Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK out for drinks at PUMP before having to attend an event and their conversation took an awkward turn when it reached the subject of Erika’s hate of wearing underwear. Well, OK then!

She, of course, reasoned that it was all in the name of fashion, saying that underwear lines are not pretty at all when they can be seen through clothes, especially when wearing a gorgeous gown – it ruins it.

“I have on a Mugler dress. Why would I break up a beautiful design with an underwear line?” Erika argued.

Lisa Vanderpump then proceeded to lift up Erika’s dress to check if she was telling the truth, right there in front of everybody.

“You’re the most out there person,” PK said, but Erika had to disagree, admitting that in reality she was actually quite an introverted and shy person. The singer also added that what we usually see is her stage persona, Erika Jayne – her alter ego.

Here is where Dorit had to disagree and point out what she really thought of the singer, saying in her confessional portion: “Snooty a bit; cold, frigid … yes. Introverted? No.”

However straight forward and rude Dorit might have been saying such things, it looks like Erika is not the type of person who lets just anyone ruin her day because she doesn’t have any expectations from people. “I don’t trust everyone. Friendship is earned. Trust is earned,” she stated.

Dorit was so shocked about their conversation over drinks that she even brought it up at home a day later.  Her husband claimed that he felt very embarrassed by the odd talk but he didn’t mind the view at all.

Dorit was apparently taken aback by Erika’s behavior which was not “ladylike”. However, she added that she understood everybody has bad days and she will “give Erika another chance.”

