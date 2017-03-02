FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
christina el moussa kanye west kim kardashian megyn kelly tarek el moussa
Home » Entertainment

Doppelgangers? New ‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars Are Tarek And Christina’s Perfect Doubles!

Nick Markus Posted On 03/02/2017
0
0


Bristol and Aubrey MarundeSource: stephaniejoplin.com

HGTV has found a solution to the Christina and Tarek El Moussa divorce issue and it’s not only smart but also extremely profitable for their Flip or Flop hit series.

Advertisement

The production has come up with the genius idea of starting five different spin-offs set in different cities across America. The show is going to keep the exact same structure to the point that the new starts are also couples and they even look like they could be El Moussa doppelgangers.

The first couple to be revealed to the public are Bristol and Aubrey Marunde. The two are home flippers living just outside Las Vegas and so, their spin-off is going to be set there.

They have been married since 2015 and they have two sons together.

The husband, 38 years old Bristol is a former MMA fighter.

Bristol has claimed that he will be the one to do the construction but according to legal documents, the man does not have a Las Vegas contractor’s license on his name.

The wife, 34 years old Aubrey is a licensed real estate agent who is set to do great things because of her experience in the home selling and buying market.

As it turns out, Aubrey and Bristol have been on HGTV before but their show, High Stakes Flippers unfortunately flopped.

no second chance to prove it could rise in ratings.

Advertisement

As you may be aware, the network has announced that they are also bringing the popular show’s spin offs to Chicago, Nashville, Texas and Atlanta. However, the first spin-off to air is the one in Las Vegas and we’ll most probably be able to watch the Marundes flip houses sometime in April.

Post Views: 0


Read more about christina el moussa tarek el moussa aubrey marunde bristol marunde flip or flop las vegas

You may also like
Christina El Moussa’s Antics Make Tarek Go Crazy During Flip Or Flop Episode!
03/02/2017
Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s ‘Flip or Flop’ Is Getting 5 Spinoffs Amid Epic Split
03/01/2017
Tarek And Christina El Moussa’s Nasty Feud Blows Up On Social Media
02/28/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




CAPTCHA image
* Characters in the image above.