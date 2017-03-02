Doppelgangers? New ‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars Are Tarek And Christina’s Perfect Doubles!

HGTV has found a solution to the Christina and Tarek El Moussa divorce issue and it’s not only smart but also extremely profitable for their Flip or Flop hit series.

The production has come up with the genius idea of starting five different spin-offs set in different cities across America. The show is going to keep the exact same structure to the point that the new starts are also couples and they even look like they could be El Moussa doppelgangers.

The first couple to be revealed to the public are Bristol and Aubrey Marunde. The two are home flippers living just outside Las Vegas and so, their spin-off is going to be set there.

They have been married since 2015 and they have two sons together.

The husband, 38 years old Bristol is a former MMA fighter.

Bristol has claimed that he will be the one to do the construction but according to legal documents, the man does not have a Las Vegas contractor’s license on his name.

The wife, 34 years old Aubrey is a licensed real estate agent who is set to do great things because of her experience in the home selling and buying market.

As it turns out, Aubrey and Bristol have been on HGTV before but their show, High Stakes Flippers unfortunately flopped.

As you may be aware, the network has announced that they are also bringing the popular show’s spin offs to Chicago, Nashville, Texas and Atlanta. However, the first spin-off to air is the one in Las Vegas and we’ll most probably be able to watch the Marundes flip houses sometime in April.