Donnell Rawlings The Close Friend Of Dave Chappelle Is A Wanted Man After He Punched One Of Dave’s Fans In The Face

A comic and close friend of Dave Chappelle, Donnell Rawlings, allegedly punched a fan of Chappelle in the face after the man harassed Dave and Donnell repeatedly for a picture. Things got out of hand real quick, and now the police are involved as the man in question wants to bring formal charges.

According to TMZ, the fan was a 20-year-old named Thurston Greer, and the young man claimed Rawlings punched him in the face with a “closed fist” around 2:30 AM on Friday outside of a hotel in the Big Apple.

The fan said he’s experiencing “swelling, pain, and has scratches on his arm.”

In a report by the publication, Thurston said he saw Chappelle while he was walking out of the hotel’s restroom and went on to ask for a picture with the legendary comic.

Performing @radiocitymusichall A post shared by Donnell Rawlings (@donnellrawlings) on Aug 5, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

After the Chappelle’s Show alumni said, “no,” Greer went on to start recording a Facebook Live Video to explain his situation and what had just happened for his friends on social media.

However, things got ugly as Dave, and his friend, Rawlings, thought they were being filmed without their consent.

Thurston claimed that Rawlings and Dave’s security guard attacked him while trying to take his phone, resulting in the 20-year-old getting a closed-fist to his face.

And while Chappelle hasn’t been named in the police report, Rawlings is currently under questioning by the police, according to TMZ.

Greer is also seeking an attorney to exercise “his legal options.”

Advertisement

TMZ reported that a person close to Rawlings claims that “Greer was incredibly intrusive,” and was trying to take pictures of them while they were in the bathroom. However, Rawlings is denying the allegations that he hit the young man, but said he “swung and missed.”