Home » Politics

Donald Trump’s White House Blocks News Organizations From Press Briefing

Mel Walker Posted On 02/24/2017
Donald Trump White House Press BriefingSlate

Donald Trump’s White House has blocked reporters from three major news organizations – New York Times, CNN, and Politico – from a Friday press hearing.

This is the latest development in a battle between the new administration and the Fourth Estate that is growing increasingly negative and there is no sign of a future detente.

The Trump brand of politics has always worked better when there was a clear opposition to go after. With former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton out of the picture, Trump is hoping to turn the media into the face of the enemy.

It is not a secret plan; this is done out in the open. Strategists linked to the 45th U.S. president are trying to use the media as a bogeyman. There is also a divide and conquer aspect to the elaborate strategy.

The goal is to create a wedge between the American people and the press. If the country can not trust the mainstream media for simple facts, it will be easier for Trump and his supporters to tell the story of the administration the way they want to.

Moreover, dividing the media as a whole will create more confusion in the minds of voters before the 2020 election. For example, outlets like ABC, CBS, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and Fox News were allowed inside the press briefing.

Those entities will now have to choose between being supportive of their colleagues and getting access to the administration. Some critics might cry foul, but this is a brilliant tactic.

A divided media is one that cannot do its job properly.

