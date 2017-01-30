Donald Trump’s Signed Ball, Playboy Magazine Goes for a Boatload at Auction

It turns out being Commander-in-chief has more perks than just imposing your ideology on a nation. It also does wonders for the value of your signature. A baseball signed by Donald Trump recently sold for almost $2,100. Sport auction leader, Golden Auctions put the Trump signed ball up for auction, and it got over 25 bids – with the final price being $2,082.50 when the bidding ended.

Interestingly enough, signed Trump balls would usually go for between $100 to $200 when he was still just an ordinary billionaire. Now, his signature is more valuable than several U.S presidents that preceded him.

According to Golden Auctions, an Obama’s signed ball went for $1,485 back in 2013. They’ve also sold balls with the signature of other U.S presidents: George Bush Sr. For $800. George Bush Jr. For $787, Jimmy Carter for $674, Bill Clinton for $500, and Ronald Reagan for $3,300. Not a bad list to be a part of.

Curiously, we were told that a Hilary Clinton ball fetched a cool $3,062 back in August 2016. Maybe it was in anticipation that she would become the first female U.S president.

We also learned that a Playboy magazine signed by Donald Trump went for $4,900.

Other autographs in the auction didn’t do as well. A Kristaps Porzingis signed basketball went for only $153, while a Hank Aaron signed baseball fetched $184. Porzingis plays for the New York Knicks currently while Aaron is a retired baseball player.

A handwritten and signed letter belonging to George Patton didn’t sell at all. We were told that it was a letter to his sister.