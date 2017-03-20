Donald Trump’s Grandchild Eric Is Expecting A Baby Boy!

President Trump’s ninth grandchild is expecting a baby boy with his wife, Lara Trump! The couple told People magazine on March 20th that they are expecting a baby boy in September.

Eric revealed the information that he would be a father on his birthday, so he was really excited about the news, and it couldn’t have been at a better time!

Lara Trump, who is the former Inside Edition producer and is 33-years-old, said that she was so exhausted in her second trimester. She was a very active and athletic person, and she was suddenly hit with a wave of fatigue. She then explained that now it is in the past and that she is feeling great again.

Lara told the website that she isn’t nervous at all about becoming a mom. She always knew she wanted kids someday, and she is confident that her husband Eric will be a great dad. The nieces and nephews of the family love Eric, and they always love watching the movie Frozen with him.

President Trump who is 70-years-old hasn’t commented yet on the impending newborn baby, but the Trump family said they were worried that he would blurt it out during a press conference.

Donald is already a grandfather of 8 children. His son Donald Trump junior and his wife have children together, and so do Ivanka Trump and her husband.

Lara Trump had worked as a personal trainer and a model before she moved onto television producing. They allegedly thought about naming him Charlie, but that name had already been given to their family dog.

Advertisement

Eric Trump is in charge of running the golf division of the Trump business and has been vocal about hoping to start a family soon. He said during the campaign that when the crazy race was over, they would start working on having a child together.