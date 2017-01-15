Donald Trump’s First Press Conference Gets The ‘SNL’ Treatment

Live from New York; it is “Saturday Night Live” with nothing but Donald Trump and urine-related jokes, of course. This weekend, “Rogue One” star Felicity Jones hosted “SNL” and Tina Fey made an unexpected appearance as a hologram version of Princess Leia to blast Trump. Fey shared some advice with Jones by saying: “No matter how it goes, the President of the United States will say it’s sad and overrated.” However, what is grabbing headlines is the Cold Open, which was a parody of the incoming president’s first press conference in almost six months.

Alec Baldwin, his horrible orange tan, pouty lips, and annoying hand gestures reprised the role of Trump. The reenactment was on the spot; it even featured the pile of documents that confirmed that the mogul had given the control of his companies to his sons – for some mysterious reason – no reporter was allowed to view them.

In the funny skit, the soon-to-be Commander in Chief wanted to focus on one of his biggest campaign promises – job creation. However, things rapidly went south due to an excessive amount of questions related to the Trump dossier.

Here is the context, last week, a former MI6 agent named Christopher Steele claimed he had compiled a dossier, which contained embarrassing information about Trump. It is rumored that Russia planned to use the scandalous information to blackmail Trump. The file, which is deemed fake, alleged that the mogul took part in various illegal and sinful activities for a married man such as being with Russian women in a hotel room where Michelle and Barack Obama had stayed.

In the skit, a first reporter asked the mogul, are the pee pee allegations true? The fake Trump slammed the story and tried to focus on what he will do for the American people. A second journalist started a question about the Supreme Court and quickly pivoted to the dossier.

Beck Bennett in the role of Vladimir Putin appeared with a VHS tape labeled “pee pee tape” and asked Trump: “Are you sure Russia was behind hacking … are you really, really sure?”

A scarred Trump replied by: “It was China, I mean Canada. It was Meryl Streep. This press conference is over. Thank you all for peeing here, I mean for pissing here. I mean for being here.”

In less than 4 hours expect the real estate mogul to rush to Twitter and start a new feud with “SNL.”