Donald Trump’s Alternative To Obamacare Rejected Even By Republicans!

Donald Trump is trying to take medical insurance away from people!

The current president has been brainstorming for another plan to replace Obamacare with but the proposition failed immediately, as expected.

Furthermore, the people opposing it were not just Democrats but also many Republicans found it to be a bad proposition.

Even Breitbart, a website obviously pro-Trump was against it.

People have been complaining that Trump and his administration will cause millions of people to lose their medical coverage assured by Obamacare. On the other hand, others are criticizing the President for not eliminating Obama’s program completely!

Although Trump has called the new plan “wonderful,” it is a program that does not resonate with his initial promise for “insurance for everybody.”

Trump’s Republicans’ American Health Care Act would most likely affect the President’s own supporters, people in rural areas who make less than $75,000 every year.

Although the plan puts back money in the pockets of young, rich and able people, it also includes quite a bothersome tax for the executives of insurance companies.

The popularity of Obama’s policy is rising in the absence of Obama. Polls consistently show that the public prefers a repair of Obamacare’s problems rather than full repeal.

“They’re trying to meet the expectations of the public backlash against Obamacare while dealing with a public that isn’t really ideologically opposed to many of the health-care reforms that the Democrats pushed,” said Stephen Voss, political science professor at University of Kentucky.

“So they offer legislation that mostly nibbles around the edges around Democratic health-care reforms but still gives them the ability to claim credit of having jettisoned Obamacare.”