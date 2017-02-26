Donald Trump Will Skip The Oscars, Staff Wanted To Protect Him

Donald Trump will not watch the 2017 Academy Awards that will take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

The 2017 Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will air live on ABC.

Earlier in the week, Sean Michael Spicer, the White House Press Secretary and Communications Director, said during one of the daily briefings that Mr. Trump had more pressing matters to attend to, that is why he will not be focusing on Hollywood.

Mr. Spicer shared: “I think Hollywood is known for being rather far to the left in its opinions, and I’ve got to be honest with you, I think the president will be hosting the governors’ ball that night.”

The Press Secretary went on to say: “The First Lady’s put a lot of time into this event… and I have a feeling that that’s where the president and the first lady are going to be focused on Sunday night.”

While the Oscars are being aired, Mr. and Mrs. Trump will be hosting the Governors Ball at the White House during the yearly National Governor’s Association winter meeting where Democratic and Republican leaders gather.

This is the first major event that Melania Trump will be hosting in the nation’s capital.

Many predict there will be many anti-Trump speeches at the awards show like the one Meryl Streep delivered at the 2017 Golden Globes where she slammed POTUS mocking a disabled reporter during the 2016 race.

Everyone knows that Trump has thin skin, so his entourage is right to keep him away from the television screen and social media today.

Otherwise, right about now, the billionaire president would have been on Twitter bashing the stars who call him out as he did for the Golden Globes or on Saturday Night Live.

Do you think Trump is right to avoid the 2017 Academy Awards?