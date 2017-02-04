Donald Trump White House Vows To Fight Judge James Robart’s Decision To Block Immigration Ban

Donald Trump’s first ten days of being president just got a bit more complicated because a judge has issued a nationwide temporary stay against his travel ban. It took Mr. Trump three hours to answer back by saying he will fight the “outrageous” stay. Late Friday night, after hearing arguments from both sides Judge James Robart, a George W. Bush appointee, who presides in Washington State, decided to halt Trump’s immigration restriction, also known as the Muslim ban.

Advertisement

The controversial executive order blocks refugees from seven Muslim countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days. According to the order, no visas are allowed to be issued to people residing in those countries. Mr. Trump also revoked several thousands of visas that were already granted.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos funded the successful lawsuit brought in front of the federal judge for the US District Court for the western district of Washington state. The White House was quick to issue a first statement Friday night, where it said that the Justice Department would appeal the “outrageous” order.

Moments later, the statement was modified and the word “outrageous.” was removed. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said: “At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this outrageous order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate.”

Spicer added: “The President’s order is intended to protect the homeland, and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people.”

Advertisement

Trump will file an emergency stay against Judge Robart’s order, and 20 other individuals or organizations will take legal action against the Republican. The Supreme Court is expected to resolve this matter once and for all.