Martellus Bennett and Donald Trump will not be meeting each other anytime soon. The New England Patriots tight end spoke to reporters after the team’s historic Super Bowl 51 win and explained that he does not share some of Trump’s beliefs and therefore does not want to have a face-to-face with him. Last night, the New England Patriots shocked the world by making up the biggest deficit in Super Bowl history and beat the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 34-28.

Advertisement

It is a well-known fact that the 45th president of the United States is a close friend of the man, who was given the title of the greatest quarterback in the NFL history’s, Tom Brady. Additionally, Mr. Trump and New England Patriots’ coach, Bill Belichick, are best buddies.

A fifth Super Bowl win implies that the Pats are White House-bound for a celebratory visit, but it will be sans their tight end, Martellus Bennett. In an interview after the game, the 29-year-old athlete told reporters he is not going to Washington because he disagrees with Trump.

Bennett explained: “I haven’t thought about it. I am not going to go. I can elaborate later on in life; right now I am just trying to enjoy this … People know how I feel about it, just follow me on Twitter.” He went on to reveal that he plans to stand up for what his ideas. He shared: “You just don’t bring that to work. We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are.”

Bennet was asked, how does he think the team’s owner Robert Kraft will react to his decision? He replied by: “I’m not really worried about that. I’m not worried about it at all.” He went on to say that he is not concerned about the potential backlash from his teammates and fans that might occur for his decision to boycott Trump.

He also revealed that Pats players do have a habit of sharing their political views with one another and it does not affect their abilities to get along and play well. He shared: “We all have our beliefs. The thing is, we accept people for who they are. And that’s the biggest thing about what this country is really about. I don’t really care what you believe. It’s not going to separate me from accepting you for who you are.”

Advertisement

It is believed that other players might follow Bennett and skip the White House event. In 2015, while Barack Obama was president Tom Brady ditched the Patriots’ White House trip.