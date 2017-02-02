Donald Trump Wants Us To Pray For Arnold Schwarzenegger

The “National Prayer Breakfast” is a Washington ritual that brings together elected officials from both sides. On Thursday Donald Trump used the opportunity to tease Arnold Schwarzenegger, who succeeded him as head of the reality show ‘The Celebrity Apprentice.’

“We have had extraordinary success with The Apprentice, and when I got into the presidential race, I had to leave,” President Trump said before several hundred people gathered in a large Washington hotel.

“They hired a movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to replace me. And we saw what happened, a ratings disaster, a total disaster,” he continued.

“I want to pray for Arnold and for his audiences, OK?” He added, amid laughter.

Schwarzenegger took to his Twitter account to reply to the former Reality TV star.

“Donald, I have an idea: why not switch our jobs?” Schwarzenegger said in a short video posted on Twitter. “People will be able to finally sleep comfortably again …”.

The National Prayer Breakfast? A video posted by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:55am PST

In early January, the real estate tycoon, who remains a co-executive producer of the show, ridiculed the former Republican governor of California saying the show’s ratings got “swamped” compared to when he hosted the reality competition.

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

The former governor took the high ground with his retort.

“I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings,” Schwarzenegger replied.