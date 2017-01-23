Donald Trump Wants to Play Golf with the Queen?

Donald Trump has only been the 45th president of the United States for a couple of days but it looks like he is taking foreign relations very seriously and trying to get on the good side of the Queen of Britan already!

According to the Sunday Express, Trump’s team had a discussion with foreign secretary Boris Johnson in Downing Street last week, when they talked about whether or not the Queen would be willing to meet the fresh President of the United States for a golf match at her Scottish estate in Balmoral in June.

Even though the Queen will sit on the sidelines and watch the new president play, Trump’s team is considering Trump’s first state visit to be a golden opportunity for him.

Of course, it’s all about image and perception and his team is apparently thinking of this possible faithful meeting as a PR strategy that would eventually help over throne the fame of the picture showing former President Ronald Regan and the Queen riding horses together.

According to an insider, Donald Trump wants nothing less than “the fully monty” when the time for his stop overseas comes.

Besides his demonstration of golf mastery, Trump’s team is also pushing for a Blenheim Palace dinner and tea time at Buckingham Palace.

“He doesn’t want to do what Obama did during his state visit to the UK,” stated a source referring to the time the former President and the First Lady had lunch with the Queen, adding that “He wants to go one better.”

“Boris and his team wanted to get inside the mind of Donald Trump and get into what they described as ‘Trump think’ which is why they were asking for suggestions for the state visit,” continued the source. “It is also a sign of the importance in which they now regard striking a strong relationship with the new President who insists he cans sign a trade deal with the UK within 90 days.”